Bryan police receive false reports of shooting at Bryan High

Posted at 3:01 PM, Sep 22, 2022
Bryan police received reports of a shooting at Bryan High that proved to be a hoax on Wednesday.

Police said the reports came through on a non-emergency number shortly after 1:30 p.m. School resource officers and responding patrol units determined this to be a "swatting" call.

"There is currently no threat at the school," said police. "There have been multiple similar hoax events in the State of Texas within recent weeks."

The FBI released a statement earlier this month and said it was aware of the numerous swatting incidents at Texas schools.

FBI Houston said while they can't "indicate a specific and credible threat" they are gathering information.

