Bryan Police investigating shooting near Bonham Park

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan Police are investigating a shooting that took place Monday night in north Bryan near Bonham Park in the 2300 block of Russell Drive.

Bryan PD says two victims were transported to a local hospital.

Officers are investigating a shooting in the 2300 block of Russell Drive. Two victims were located and transported to a local hospital. No arrests have been made. Investigation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/j19jvyyzYW — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) June 13, 2023

15ABC reached out to Bryan PD — and no arrests have been made.

We will keep you updated as the investigation continues.