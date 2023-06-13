Watch Now
Bryan Police investigating shooting near Bonham Park

Posted at 8:10 AM, Jun 13, 2023
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan Police are investigating a shooting that took place Monday night in north Bryan near Bonham Park in the 2300 block of Russell Drive.

Bryan PD says two victims were transported to a local hospital.

15ABC reached out to Bryan PD — and no arrests have been made.

We will keep you updated as the investigation continues.

