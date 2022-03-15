Bryan police: Arrests made in catalytic converter thefts

Bryan police have arrested four suspects in an early morning catalytic converter theft on Tuesday.

Police said "an observant citizen" was able to see the four suspects stealing a catalytic converter in the 1900 block of Austin's Colony Parkway. The witness was able to provide identifying information and a description of the vehicle.

"Patrol officers quickly responded and observed the suspect vehicle leaving the location," said police. "A traffic stop was conducted and officers located a catalytic converter and tools used to remove a catalytic converter in the vehicle."

All four occupants of the vehicle were arrested and charged with theft, organized criminal activity, and unlawful possession/use of a criminal instrument.

The four arrested subjects were identified as

- Malik Oliver, 25, of Houston

- Brian Solares, 18 of Houston

- Tadrien Taylor, 18, of Houston

- Braydron Williams, 17, of Houston.