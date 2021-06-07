Watch
Bryan PD promotes unity with the local LGBTQ+ community this Pride Month

Bryan Police Chief Buske photographed at 'Meet & Greet' event Downtown.
Posted at 12:18 PM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 13:27:27-04

BRYAN, TX — This Pride Month, the Bryan Police Department held a special meet & greet event downtown.

The community outreach event was one of several festivities taking place on June 4, alongside informational sessions on local LGBTQ+ resources and a screening of the film, "Pride", at the Queen Theatre.

Days later, Bryan PD took to Twitter to post the following, "The Bryan Police Department believes in equality and safety for all members of our community. The more we work together and support each other, the stronger and safer our community will be!"

Bryan PD's Police Chief, Eric Buske, was also in attendance, sporting a 'Free Police Chief Hugs' t-shirt. Chief Buske began his role as police chief back in 2009 and has since publicly supported the verdict in the Chauvin trial, and cracked down on drunk driving.

