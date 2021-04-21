'The jury got it right' shares Bryan Police Chief Buske regarding the Chauvin trial

BRYAN, TX — On April 20, a jury convicted former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and manslaughter in connection with George Floyd's death.

Today, the police chief for the City of Bryan expressed his support for this jurisdiction, sharing, "The Jury got it right in Minneapolis. The judicial system worked like it is supposed to. Mr. Chauvin will be held accountable for his actions and the decision shows that no one is above the law."

The Associated Press reports that each of the three counts Chauvin was convicted of carries different maximum sentences: 40 years for second-degree murder, 25 years for third-degree murder, and 10 years for second-degree manslaughter.

According to the AP, a person with no criminal history like Chauvin would typically face a sentence of about 25 years for the two murder charges and an additional four years for the manslaughter charge.

