Bryan PD issues child fingerprint ID cards ahead of school year

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Police Department issued free child fingerprint identification cards on Tuesday ahead of the 2023-2024 school year.

The card serves as a resource to help parents if their child goes missing.

It includes the child's fingerprints, demographic information like race, hair and eye color, height and weight, and parent names and contact information.

The department says the card is a way for parents to have their child's fingerprints on file.

"The agency is hosting this event as a service to the community," the department wrote in an email.

"This allows parents to have a record of their children's fingerprints."

The department is offering IDs until 7 p.m. in the police department lobby, but your child must be at least 4-years-old or older.