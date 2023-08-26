Bryan ISD Rudder Rangers to receive $1,000 in honor of district trustee member

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan ISD's Rudder High School football team will receive $1,000 at its Friday football game.

The school was one of 12 schools selected for the Dave Campbell's Texas Football Community Connector award in honor of Ruthie Wilkins-Waller's service to the community.

She's been a student, educator, coach, principal and now, a board of trustees member for Bryan ISD.

She was even a cheerleader at the school.

Now, she's being honored on the same field she cheered on.

“Getting an award, one it makes me feel old, but it’s just a real honor and i’m proud my family can come in and be with me," Wilkins-Waller said.

She was honored at the end of the first quarter.