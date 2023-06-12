Bryan ISD kicks off early enrollment for 2023-2024 school year

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan ISD began its open enrollment for the 2023-2024 school year at the Bryan ISD Administration Building on Monday.

The district offered services like bilingual testing and immunization and information on transportation and nutrition for new students.

Jennifer Lemons, the director of data services, says parents who register early will receive communication from school officials about upcoming events, campus orientations and pick-up.

"The whole purpose is for them to take care of everything about enrollment so that on the first day of school the student is just ready to walk in the front door and go to class," Lemons said.

Parents will need to bring their child's birth certificate, shot record, proof of address and a parent or guardian's photo ID.

Bryan ISD will host another session on Thursday, June 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and offers online registration for parents who cannot attend.

More information on how to register your child can be found on Bryan ISD's website.