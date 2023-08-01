Bryan ISD implements new program for aspiring principals, assistant principals

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan ISD is implementing a new program to train aspiring principals and assistant principals.

The program called Rising Leaders Academy will allow those interested to build upon their existing skills.

Participants will meet and collaborate to transfer the skills they learn to positions with the district.

Executive Director of School Leadership Crystal Goodman says the goal of the program is to retain and train existing staff within their schools.

"The importance of having this Bryan ISD Leaders Academy is to create a pipeline from classroom to the leadership role," Goodman said.

She also says the program helps ensure talent stays within the district.

The district had a few turnovers for assistant principals, but found good candidates to fill the positions.

Goodman says she wants to continue to have good candidates fill positions.

"We have such great skill set already in the classroom, and we want to make sure that we retain our leaders in our district," Goodman said.

If you're an aspiring assistant principal, you must be a current teacher or staff member, have a principal or supervisor recommendation and currently be enrolled in a principal program or hold a principal certification.

If you're an aspiring principal, you must be a current assistant principal, have a recommendation and hold a valid principal certification.

The deadline to apply until Aug. 25, but the program begins in September.