Bryan ISD holds auxiliary job fair, looking to fill various positions

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan ISD held an auxiliary job fair on Thursday to recruit new school employees for the 2023-2024 school year.

For one potential employee, Chris Rahman, it was an opportunity to continue doing what he loves.

As a substitute teacher at College Station High School, he taught students with disabilities.

Now, he hopes he can land a permanent position at Bryan High School.

"They're [the students] a fantastic ambiance to be around. They're happy, so it makes it really easy to help them out, making sure we do everything we can to help prepare them for life after school," Rahman said.

Rahman says it's his first job fair.

He, like other potential employees, were able to submit applications, interview and even receive a job offer on the spot.

Assistant Director of Transportation and Personnel Erica Mcgruder says the fair jump starts the employment process.

"As opposed to filling out an application and waiting for someone to call you back it just gives you the opportunity to come right on in, to meet the supervisors right at that moment," Mcgruder said.

"It’s really a good opportunity to get your foot in the door."

She also fills a need for departments like hers.

"We definitely have a great need for bus drivers. The bus drivers are the face students see first thing in the morning, the last face they see in the afternoon."

The district looked to fill positions in transportation, custodial work, nutrition services and substitute teaching.

As for Rahman, he hopes to get hired.

"I hope to place that permanent spot in the life skills room in Bryan High, and I'd like to stay there. I feel I can do a lot of good," Rahman said.

For anyone who didn't get a chance to attend the fair, applications are still open on the district's website.