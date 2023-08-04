Bryan ISD celebrates staff, faculty ahead of school year at annual convocation

BRYAN, Texas — Angela McKinley never imagined being a imagined being a teacher.

However, when she landed a position at Bryan ISD, she knew she made the right choice. The support she received at the district's annual convocation reinforced her decision to stay in the district for 10 years.

"I don’t think I can teach anywhere else but Bryan ISD. It’s home," McKinley said.

She is a special education teacher at Robert C. Neal Elementary School and was one of hundreds of teachers and staff from the district who gathered at Central Church in Bryan to get excited for the new school year.

President of the Bryan ISD Board of Trustees Julie Harlin says the event is a celebration for staff.

"It's like a big pep rally for all of our different schools, different groups who support our students throughout the year," Harlin said.

Faculty and staff participated in school-specific and department-specific chants in a "Roll-Call," battled it out in a "Rock-Paper-Scissors competition," a new tradition this year, and some even won $500 in a giveaway where winners had to find a special sticker under their seats.

They heard remarks from Superintendent Ginger Carrabine, staff and even students who emceed the event.

But staff like McKinley also got a token of the district's appreciation like a 5 percent retention stipend and the possibility of a raise.

"All of our staff are important, but our teachers really have a special role in connecting with our students and showing them what’s possible and what the opportunities are," Harlin said.

McKinley says the stipend is great, but she is most excited about seeing her students.

"I feel like I learn as much from them as they learn from me, and it’s amazing to see them grow and succeed," McKinley said.

School begins Aug. 10 for all Bryan ISD students, teachers and staff.