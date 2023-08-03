Bryan High School hosts incoming freshman class at annual 'Fish Camp'

BRYAN, Texas — Belle Pollard says she is a little nervous about starting at Bryan High School next week.

It's only her third year attending public schools, and she's used to a smaller student body.

Hwoever — the information she's getting about her new school at Fish Camp is making her feel better about the transition.

"It’s kind of informing me about what’s going to happen," Pollard said.

The high school has hosted the camp for years.

Assistant Principal Stephanie March-Smith says the camp helps students like Pollard get adjusted to the school before the first day.

"We feel like this is where it starts. If they’re starting early, we’re going to support them in order to make their high school careers as productive as possible," March-Smith said.

She says the school hosted the event differently this year.

Staff gave students a full day instead of half a day to explore the school and attend information sessions.

Students learned what to do in active shooter situations, how to dress and act on school grounds, the classes they will take, how to prevent tobacco and drug use, and how to perform the school's signature chants at football games and pep rallies.

Over 250 members of the freshman class attended, but not all.

March-Smith says students who attended will be able to help their peers make the transition, too.

“This really does help out tremendously. The easiest way for me to tell you, is that I remember kids coming up to me last year," March-Smith said.

"This kid emailed me and told me 'Thank you so much for helping me find a group like-minded students',".

Despite being nervous, Pollard is looking forward to her new freedom in high school.

"I’m most looking forward to the variety of classes and having a little bit more freedom," Pollard said.

Fish Camp ended at 4 p.m. on Thursday, but parents and students can attend the high school's "Open for Business" event from 1:30 to 6 p.m. on Friday, where parent and students can look for their classes, sign up for clubs and organizations and pick up parking passes and laptops.