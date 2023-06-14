Bryan High School closes doors to summer food program after power outage

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan High School had to turn away hungry kids and teens on Wednesday morning because of a power outage.

Cafeteria staff came to the school, to find that nothing was working. An electrician fixed the power, and the staff was only able to "partially" serve breakfast before the power went out again, according to Sandra Baxter, the assistant food service director for school nutrition.

The school is one of several locations for the Bryan ISD 2023 Seamless Summer Food Program.

The program provides free healthy meals for breakfast and lunch for kids during the summer.

Baxter says the high school location serves at least 80 students a day.

"There are kids that wouldn't have food if we didn't provide it," Baxter said.

"We enjoy serving them each and every day."

She encouraged the community to visit other locations in Bryan.

The power was restored, and Bryan High School will host the program Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.