Bryan-College Station Metropolitan Planning Organization opens public comment for SH 6 expansion

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan-College Station Metropolitan Planning Organization opened public comment about a plan to expand State Highway 6.

The $475 million project would widen the freeway from four to six lanes, creating three lanes in each direction from SH 21 to SH 40.

It would also add interchange U-turn lanes, collector and distributor lanes and improve frontage roads.

Public Information Officer for the Bryan District TxDOT Bob Calwell, says the goal of the project is to improve safety, reduce traffic delays and increase mobility for bicyclists and pedestrians.

The highway serves about 93,000 drivers per day as a route from Bryan to College Station, Texas A&M, Brazos County and a hurricane evacuation route and is part of the Texas Highway Freight Network and the Texas Highway Trunk System.

He says the project will affect how commuters drive, but not anytime soon.

"Well, there’s always going to be some headache when construction starts. We’re not anticipating this project to begin until 2025,"Calwell said.

The expansion is part of the FY 2023-2026 Transportation Improvement Program, which includes other projects like adding safety lighting and sidewalks and replacing bridges across the cities.

The public has until Aug. 1 to submit comments about projects at the Bryan-College Station Metropolitan Planning Organization's office on North Washington Avenue or on the website.