Bryan, College Station economy on the rise, steady for new business

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Bryan and College Station are considered good cities to start new businesses, according to Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce survey.

The chamber gathered volunteers to enter over 1,000 business to survey business owners and employees for its annual Chamber Day.

Only 730 businesses responded to the survey. Most say although they have concerns about the economy, they expect the local economy to grow.

56 percent saw sales increase.

However, it wasn't the state of the economy that led Varsha Patel and her husband Ashok Patel to open their business in College Station.

Patel says it was the community.

"The community here was very supportive. We love the people here, so that was the main reason, you know, we decided to live here," Patel said.

The couple owns the newest location of Tropical Smoothie Cafe on Arrington Road in College Station.

Patel says they moved to College Station from New Jersey about a year ago after visiting family.

Her husband owned a local business before in New Jersey before opening the smoothie franchise.

They opened their new business after talking to a friend about the healthy food options it sells like smoothies, wraps and sandwiches.

"We were looking for something to do in the town. We just kind of liked the concept, and we just went with it," Patel said.

CEO and President of Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce Glen Brewer says the economy is great for older businesses and new businesses like the Patel's.

He says the cities are seeing steady economic growth with little risk of recession.

"We always do a little bit better than our state and national when times are good and when times are not so good, sometimes we don't do quite as bad, so we have a nice, steady economic growth usually."

Patel says the business is in week two of its soft-opening.

She says she is nervous about the new business, but she has received support from the community.

"We're hoping for the best. We're kind of nervous because we just started, but we heard good things so far," Patel said.

Their business held its ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday, but will have it's grand opening Saturday.

The first 50 customers in line at the grand opening will get free smoothies for a year.