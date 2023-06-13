Bryan City Council to discuss the addition of a new, local senior center

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan City Council will discuss the addition of a new senior citizens center at its second regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Amigos of Brazos Valley, a non-profit organization that provides resources and plans recreational activities for seniors, is urging community members to show up with hopes that it will give seniors in Bryan a permanent venue to gather daily.

Dora Cruzan, the president of the organization, says a senior center is what the organization has wanted for at least 20 years.

The location of activities changes because of a lack of permanent meeting place that is large enough to hold those who attend, according to Cruzan — but the organization hopes to gain support from city council members and the mayor.

"It has not happened, but we are very excited that they will consider it and hopefully, do it. It's time," Cruzan said.

"The city is growing. I think it will be a win-win for the city if they do build a center."