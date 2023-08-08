Bryan Animal Center offering free adoptions for entire month of August

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Animal Center is hosting its annual "Clear the Shelter" event to find each animal a "forever home."

The center is offering free adoptions the entire month of August.

There are about 100 animals in the shelter, but about 85 are ready for adoption.

The animals are already spayed, neutered, micro-chipped, and have basic vaccinations.

Program Coordinator Dyan Driscol says the center hosts the event to encourage adoption.

"Shelters are really full right now, so it really encourages people to adopt a pet and help find those stray animals find a home," Driscol said.

You can visit the center or the City of Bryan website to see available animals and fill out an application.

If you can't adopt, the center accepts volunteers, donations and encourages fostering.