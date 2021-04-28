Brookshire Brothers on A&M campus officially opens its doors!

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Tonight, Aggies have a new grocery complex, Brookshire Brothers just held its grand opening for a new store steps from the A&M campus.

The 40-thousand-square-foot grocery store officially opened today.

Aggies can take advantage of the full-service grocery, pharmacy, and gas station. As well as the brand new outdoor amphitheater and music venue.

"Well, we felt like with the student base here and just the potential overall here in Bryan-College Station that we felt like there would be a really good fit to bring some really good Texas country acts, as well as other genres in and just give people a good place to hang out." shared John Alstom. President and CEO of Brookshire.

The new grocery store is located at 455 George Bush Drive West and is open seven days a week 6 A.M. to midnight.