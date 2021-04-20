Full-Service Brookshire Brothers store opens Tuesday on A&M campus

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — Listen up Aggies, a 40-thousand-square-foot grocery store is opening up for business Tuesday and with all the bells and whistles, it could be your new favorite hang-out with not only food but a ton of social and lounge options.

The Lufkin-based, 100% employee-owned grocery chain opens up College Station's Brookshire Brothers store Tuesday.

The new space is located on Texas A and M University System land and will provide students and the community with a wide selection of unique products, a full-service pharmacy, a fueling station and an outdoor event venue.

The space also boasts a student lounge with balcony seating and an outdoor beer garden as well as a large amphitheater and music venue.

Officials with the store say the Aggie alumni network runs deep within the company and they are ready to serve Aggieland.

"Brookshire brothers is a community grocery store. We really believe in digging into our communities and being a part of them. We want the students to come here and relax, have a good time and buy a few groceries. We have made sure to create an atmosphere that is easy-going and fun," Melissa Crager, PR and Corporate Responsibility Manager for Brookshire Brothers said.

The company operates nearly 120 stores. There is an express store currently located at Park West apartments in College Station, and a pharmacy in Bryan, but the new location is the first full-service store in College Station.

Although the doors are set to open Tuesday, April 20th, the official grand opening will host a ceremony, feature appearances from the Fightin' Texas Aggie Band, the Texas A and M Singing Cadets and the Aggie Yell Leaders, Tuesday, April 27th at 10 am.

The store's location is 455 George Bush Drive West in College Station.