Brazos Valley families prepare for school during Walmart back-to-school shopping spree

BRYAN, Texas — When Cherelle Bratcher, a mother of three, found out the Bryan-College Station Salvation Army was hosting a back-to-school shopping spree at the Walmart on Briarcrest Drive, she knew she had to come.

It was her first time participating, but she knew it would relieve the stress of buying new clothes for her kids.

"The kids go to church at the Salvation Army, so her auntie just called and said, 'I put the kids on the list for July 27'," Bratcher said.

She was among the 10 families that shopped with Salvation Army volunteers at Walmart on Thursday.

Her oldest daughter shopped last year, but this year, she decided to involve all her kids after seeing how much it helped out.

The Women's Auxiliary, a volunteer group apart of the Salvation Army, has hosted this event for over a decade.

Director of Social Services Tanisha Pickney says the goal of the event is to help out parents like Bratcher.

"This is something we do every year to help out our families to kind of alleviate any financial stress they may be experiencing to be able to help them with school shopping for their children for the new year," Pickney said.

The organization gives each family who signs up $100 per child, and parent show up at the Walmart and simply, shop.

Some parent bought shirts, pants, underwear, socks and shoes for their children.

The kids also got free backpacks, but the Salvation Army didn't provide them.

"That’s something that Walmart did actually," Pickney said.

"They wanted to add to it and able to give a backpack to each child for free that they're able to pick out."

Bratcher says she feels good after getting her kids much-needed clothes for school without being pressed for time, and she wants to participate again next year.

"It's helping out by getting a little stress off of me," Bratcher said.

"For like the first week, they'll be good for school, I don't have to worry about getting any more school clothes."

You can donate school supplies at the Salvation Army office or donate money on the organization's website to provide additional support to families like Bratcher's.