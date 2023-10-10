Brazos County Sheriff's Office renames building in honor of former sheriff

BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos County Sheriff's Office renamed its building to honor former Sheriff Christopher C. Kirk.

Kirk served the community for 40 years with 24 years of those as sheriff until he retired in 2020.

Current Sheriff Wayne Dicky says Kirk improved the office's performance and implemented new initiatives in his time as sheriff and is well-deserving of the honor.

"It was an opportunity for us to thank him for four decades of service to the citizens of Brazos County and everything he did to make the organization better and everything he did to make our community safer," Sheriff Dicky said.

The office unveiled its sign with the new name during a ceremony Monday at 10 a.m.