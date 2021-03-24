Brazos County Health Authority comments on new role and the road ahead

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — On March 23, Brazos County announced that Dr. Seth Sullivan had been appointed as their new County Health Authority. Dr. Sullivan will be replacing Dr. Eric Wilke in this role.

On March 24, Dr. Sullivan stated he was honored to accept this new title and shared his comments on over 2,000 positive COVID-19 cases going unreported from a local testing site.

"It was frustrating, but we also don't sulk on things for long, we got to move on, we got a lot of work to do and so we got to learn from that and move onto the next step." Dr. Sullivan, Brazos County Health Authority. "We certainly don't like mistakes, but we need to learn from them and we learned a lot from this one."

Dr. Sullivan is also hopeful that beginning next week 18-24 years olds will start getting vaccinated as their demographic is responsible for most of the active COVID-19 cases.