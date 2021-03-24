2,029 positive COVID-19 cases uncovered at St. Teresa’s Catholic Church testing site

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — On March 24, the Brazos County Health District was notified of an unreported 2,029 positive COVID-19 cases from a Curative testing site at St. Teresa's Catholic Church in Bryan.

According to their news release, these positive cases were found from Jan 12-March 12, 2021, and all came from said testing site.

At the time of this publication, the Brazos County Health District plans on reflecting these new numbers on their March 25 report.

"The health district was made aware of the lack of reporting at the end of January and has been working with Curative to resolve the reporting issue since that time." they wrote in part in their news release. "Curative now has a process in place to report cases directly to the health district. All other Curative testing locations have been reporting positive cases to the health district directly on a regular basis"

Despite this new discovery, every patient tested at St. Teresa's was reportedly notified of their test results shortly after being tested.

