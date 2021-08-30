Brazos County Grand Jury clears three officers following two officer-involved shootings

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Brazos County Grand Jury has cleared three officers to return to regular duty after being involved in an officer-involved shooting.

On May 23, an officer-involved shooting took place at Eastmark Apartments where 21-year-old, Roderick Devonne Merchant, Jr was killed by law enforcement.

Merchant was pointing a rifle at people while trying to force his way into the apartment complex when he began shooting first, according to the College Station Police Department.

No officers were hurt in the exchange, Merchant was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The two officers involved in the shooting had been placed on modified assignments since the day of the incident.

Upon examining evidence, the Brazos County Grand Jury has determined no criminal conduct for the officers involved and they will return to regular duty.

A third officer involved in a separate shooting at Bee Creek Park was also cleared and will return to regular duty for the first time since the incident occurred on June 25.

