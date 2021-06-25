CSPD: Shooting investigation near Bee Creek Park, two confirmed dead

COLLEGE STATION, TX — A shooting investigation is underway at this hour in College Station after reports of gunshots nearby Bee Creek Park.

Police from CSPD and Texas A&M PD responded to the areas of Bee Creek Park as well as the intersection of Valley View Drive and Longmire Court. CSPD is maintaining a large police presence in the area and is asking residents to avoid the area if possible.

According to preliminary reports by CSPD, around 1:50 P.M. officers were in the 1600 block of Valley View Drive on an unrelated call for service when they heard sounds of nearby gunfire and responded to the source.

Officers located a group of people gathered nearby, in the 2000 block of Longmire Circle, where one individual had suffered an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers immediately began rendering aid while other individuals ran away.

At about this time, 911 received a call of an individual entering Bee Creek Park who was armed with a weapon.

One of our first officers to arrive at Bee Creek Park located a man armed with a handgun.

The man is reported to have raised his gun toward an officer, to which the officer responded by firing one round, striking the man.

Despite immediate lifesaving efforts, the man succumbed to his injuries on the scene.

The man from the first scene, having suffered a suspected gunshot injury, was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. Despite lifesaving efforts, this man also succumbed to his injuries.

"Investigators are actively searching for an individual who fled the scene. We don’t believe there’s a danger to the public at this time, but investigators are seeking information from anyone else who witnessed or was involved in this scene." CSPD shared on Twitter.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact investigations at (979) 764-3600, or call Brazos County Crime Stoppers at (979) 775-TIPS.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!”