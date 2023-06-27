Brazos County Emergency Management: How to stay cool during a power outage

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Jesee Dunkerson says she and her roommate heard an explosion before her power went out Sunday morning.

"We were sitting in the living room, and we heard a huge explosion, and the power just went out," Dunkerson says.

"We were like 'Did someone just hit something?'."

She and her roommate then drove around, realizing the lights on the entire block were out.

She was one of the 10,000+ residents who were left without power on Sunday after a piece of equipment on a transformer had blown.

The power outage caused the apartment to get hot.

She says the heat forced her outside before the power turned on hours later.

Jason Ward, the Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator of Brazos County, says there ways to adapt your home to keep you cool during power outages.

Although options are limited, Ward says it will help lower body temperature to prevent heat-related illnesses.

"It will help with the body temperature on keeping you somewhat cool," Ward said.

"It's only a couple degrees, but that couple degrees may keep you from having issues."

He advises residents to keep windows closed. Opening the window with high temperatures and humidity during the day will make the inside feel just as hot as outside.

He also says to close doors to rooms that are not in use to keep cool air within spaces that are being used.

The fridge should be kept closed to keep items inside cool.

Ward says it is also worthwhile to follow the tips used to keep cool outside like staying hydrated and wearing light clothing.

Anyone experiencing this can also try to go to places that do have power like libraries, grocery stores and homes of friends or loved ones who have electricity.

He advises people to monitor their symptoms of heat-related illness and get out when it gets too hot.

"Pay attention your body because your body is going to tell you ahead of time. You're going to get thirsty. You're going to stop sweating," Ward said.

"If you witness that or start having some chest pain, you might want to see a doctor."

Because power outages can happen at anytime regardless of temperature, Ward says it's best to try to be prepared like having a kit filled with water and energy drinks to replace electrolytes, foods that do not have to be cooked like granola bars and even purchasing a generator to plug in window units or fans.