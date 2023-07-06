Brazos County Commission extends Declaration of Local Disaster for Legionella bacteria in detention center

BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos Valley Commission unanimously voted to extend its Declaration of Local Disaster for Legionella bacteria found in the Brazos County Detention Center.

The commission met at a special called session Wednesday afternoon.

About 100 female inmates had to be relocated after the bacteria was found in the center's HVAC system last week. The bacteria was discovered after an employee tested positive for Legionnaires' disease.

The first declaration was signed last Thursday, but Precinct 3 Commissioner Nancy Berry says the extension allows commissioners to spend money to fix it.

She says the commission wasn't allowed to spend money before since it wasn't in the budget.

She says they estimate spending at least $70,000 to resolve it.

“We’re starting out right away. The emergency declaration extension is only 30 days, so hopefully we’ll have it all settled by then,” Berry said.