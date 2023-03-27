Boys & Girls Club of the Brazos Valley host 32nd Annual Legends & Lettermen Golf Tournament

BRYAN, Texas — The Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley held its 32nd Annual Legends and Lettermen Golf Tournament Monday.

This is one of the largest fundraisers that helps support operational costs for the club.

“It’s just been a really great day,” said Rhonda Watson, Chief Executive Officer, Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley. “Of course, everything’s for the kids. Everything supports our mission and fuels our ability to help kids especially those who need us most become responsible, caring citizens of our community and our nation.”

Former Aggie football player and now Cincinnati Bengal, Trayveon Williams, looked forward to supporting the local chapter for a second year in a row.

“Getting an amazing opportunity to come out here and get with some Aggies, some old Aggies and get just experience this wonderful event,” said Williams. “This is my second year doing it. I absolutely love being able to come out here and experience this event again with the Boys and Girls Club, do it for an amazing time so you know it’s a blessed feeling to be able to be back in College Station and I love it and I embrace it.”

Williams says while it is a great time being part of the tournament, it’s all about the kids.

“They do such an amazing job at the Boys and Girls Club giving these kids an opportunity to live out their dreams and give them the opportunity to do amazing things so this is a great fundraising opportunity to just come together, everybody come together and experience a good time and most importantly know what we’re doing it for, and doing it for the kids and the fruition of them and their lives,” said Williams.

Williams has his own foundation, Williams Hopes and Dreams, to give kids the opportunity to not only dream, but live out their dream.

“Live out their lives and do the little things in life that makes them great and makes them understand that whatever they want to achieve in life, they can do it,” said Williams.

Throughout Legends and Lettermen, people could purchase raffle tickets to enter a drawing to win a custom golf cart from Aggieland Golf Cars.

Watson says the funds raised will help support new fleet for the club.

“We take field trips,” said Watson. “We have sports events. We want the kids to be able to be mobile, do community service work, so having trusty, reliable transportation is very very important, and we’re excited that this raffle will support that cause.”

Former Aggie football player Demontre Moore says this event is all about giving back.

“Giving back to the Boys and Girls Club which is the most important thing,” Moore said. “Anytime that you can fellowship and raise money, that’s always a double-headed sword so we like doing that.”

Devonta Burns also enjoys supporting a good cause while catching up with his former teammates.

“We don’t get to see each other all the time like we normally do so when we get to meet up, it’s always a blast,” Burns said.

If you didn’t get a chance to participate in the golf tournament, there’s still ways for you to support our local chapter of the Boys and Girls Club here.

