Watch Now
HometownBrazos County

Actions

Boys and Girls Club, Brookshire Brothers give ice cream to students for first day of school

Boys and Girls Club, Brookshire Brothers give ice cream to students for first day of school
15ABC
Bryan ISD buses drop off students at the Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley. The club gave students popsicles for its after-school program.
Boys and Girls Club, Brookshire Brothers give ice cream to students for first day of school
Posted at 7:20 PM, Aug 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-10 20:20:14-04

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan ISD began school Thursday, but while some students went home afterward, some students got a chance to enjoy popsicles at the Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley's after-school program.

CEO of the organization Rhonda Watson says the sweet treat was a gift part of a community grant from Brookshire Brothers.

"I just hope it brings a moment of joy and happiness to them and that they really enjoy their experience, a positive club experience while they’re here," Watson said.

Watson says some kids had a tough first day, but students like Daeriana Waters and Cyleyah Davis say their first day at Bryan ISD's newest school, Sadberry Intermediate, was great.

The popsicles just topped it off.

"We had a lot of periods though, but like you kind of get sleepy and then, it starts getting fun," Davis said.

The after-school program will last from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, but starting Aug. 14, the program will run for the rest of the school year from 3 to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.