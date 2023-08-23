Boys and Girls Club after-school program to open early on early release days in Bryan ISD

BRYAN, Texas — The Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley will open early on scheduled early release days in Bryan ISD.

The district plans early release days every year for professional learning, instructional planning and data review.

Students who are members of the club's after-school program will be bused to the club and will receive homework help, playtime and lunch until 7 p.m.

Club Administrator Lindsey Curley says the program relieves stress for parents.

"It just allows them to not have to take off work and to do all those extra things, or even if some parents have errands to run or things, we're still open our regular hours," Curley said.

Early releases are scheduled for the district on these dates:



August 23

September 13

November 1

December15

February 7

May 23

The club will also be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Bryan ISD staff development days.