Best friends help each other train for first math bee in Caldwell

CALDWELL, Texas — Cecilia Perry and Julie Parker do everything together.

They're best friends, but even though they're in competition, they're still helping each other prepare.

"Sometimes, I like to sit by my friend Julie, and today, we were going over the math facts," Perry said.

They are entered in the first "Around the World Math Bee" in Caldwell.

"My mom says I am [good at math]. I don’t know if she’s right or not, so I’m just going in because I think it’s a good idea to see who’s right: me or my mom," Parker said.

But all students aren't.

Students are at least half a school year behind in math because of the COVID-19 pandemic shut down schools, which led to virtual learning.

The Texas Education Agency saw improvements on spring 2023 STAAR tests, but said the effects of COVID "still linger" in math.

This is one reason the Harrie P. Woodson Memorial Library and the Burleson County Concerned Citizens for Better Education group are partnering to host the event.

Brad Oliver, director of the organization, said he got the idea when he noticed his son graduated without basic math skills.

"They seem to be totally, you know, engaged in their phones. We have to figure out a way how to make learning fun," Oliver said.

He said he wants to help students with basic math, so they can solve more advance math problems.

Therefore, he's opening the bee to Caldwell students in grades 3-12 where they will compete in three different divisions.

But he also wanted to give students an incentive to join, offering a $1,500 grand prize, $500 second place prize and a $150 third place prize per division.

"Math is not discriminatory, it doesn't care about anything except it's either right or it's either wrong, and you can be good at it no matter where you're at. You can learn it," Oliver said.

Perry and Parker both want to win the grand prize, so they are practicing their addition, subtraction, multiplication and division skills.

"I would love to get more presents for my family and friends whenever it's their birthday, Christmas, Easter, just fun things like that," Parker said.



"Most of it if I got the grand prize would go to my college fund," Perry said.

But they're happy no matter the outcome.

To sign up for the bee, you can visit the library to fill out an application by Dec. 1.

The Bee begins Dec. 9 starting at 9 a.m. in the Caldwell Civic Center.