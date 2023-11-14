Beaver Creek Volunteer Fire Department to host 25th annual Turkey Fry Fundraiser

CALDWELL, Texas — The Beaver Creek Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its 25th annual Turkey Fry Fundraiser.

The department is selling fried turkeys for $60 — the funds raised will go toward operations.

Department President Chester Walden says they're hoping to raise enough for more training and updated equipment like a new hose.

They eventually want to buy an automatic transmission brush truck.

"The state of Texas requires at least 1,000 feet of a large diameter fire hose and because of the age of our hose and equipment, it's dry-rotted, so we currently have 550 feet," Walden said.

The department encourages anyone interested in supporting to call or text (979) 200-5903.

The deadline to place a preorder is Sunday, and orders will be ready for pick-up from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22.