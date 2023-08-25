BCS Library System to offer educational programs to increase literacy

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan-College Station Public Library System is offering educational programs each month to educate students even after class ends.

The libraries offer programs like book clubs, story time, arts and crafts and parent and child workshops.

It also offers online SAT and ACT prep and tutoring for students and programs for adults who are looking for work.

Library Director Bea Saba says the programs introduce literacy and coincides with what schools are teaching.

The programs are free and don't require registration. But students will need a free library card to access college prep.

Events for the month are posted on the library system's website.