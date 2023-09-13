BCS Christmas Parade cancelled after nearly 100 years, TxDOT Medians to blame

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — After almost 100 years, the BCS Christmas Parade will not be strolling down Texas Avenue in College Station this December.

Penny Zant, Committee Chair of the parade, explained that after much planning, the newly installed medians by TxDOT is to blame for the event’s cancellation.

“If you consider all of the people that march alongside, running out on the streets and everything, it was a safety hazard — it really was very concerning.”

Zant still encourages those who want to see a Christmas parade to attend the "Lighted Christmas Parade" in Downtown Bryan on Dec. 7.