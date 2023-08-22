TxDOT medians causing headaches for drivers and local businesses

BRYAN, Texas — While serving the Bryan community for over 52 years, Jose’s Mexican Restaurant has seen much change to the city, like the new medians on Texas Avenue.

Owner Karla Posadas said they have created a headache for her customers.

“We thought it was supposed to be a good thing for the town, but as soon as they put blockage right in front of us, it’s just not a good thing," Posadas said.

Customers like Donald Ball believe that TxDOT’s efforts in preventing crashes are going to hurt businesses like Jose's later down the line.

“Saving us a few extra fender-benders, they’ll probably lower our GDP by 5 percent, and nobody’s lives are in danger at 40 miles an hour," Ball said.

In a statement from TxDOT, Bob Colwell, Public Information Officer with the Bryan district, said, "This work is intended to improve safety for all who travel the corridor as well as encourage efficient traffic flow. this type of design is a continuation of similar improvements throughout the community."

Posadas says she believes her loyal customers will come no matter the circumstances.

“We’ll be here. We hope can be here for another 20 years for sure.”