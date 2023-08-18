Baylor Scott & White celebrates 10 years in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Baylor Scott & White Medical Center hosted a luncheon Thursday to celebrate 10 years of service at its College Station location.

Attendees listened to remarks from executives and city leaders who reflected on the center's milestones.

The medical center opened its doors in August 2013 and has since had over 68,000 admissions, 258,000 emergency room visits, 64,500 total surgeries and delivered over 14,000 babies.

Regional Jason Jennings said the center is looking to serve even more of the community with new projects.

A new medical office building called "The Plaza" is expected to open in January 2025, which will expand services such as sleep medicine and rehab services.

The clinic will open a new ambulatory surgery center, which will perform more surgical procedures, and the center will open a primary care clinic on Wellborn Road in September.

"Each patient that chooses Baylor Scott & White Medical Center here in College Station to serve, we see as a blessing," Jennings said. "If they entrust Baylor Scott & White with their care, we want them to have the best care but also the best experience when they're here."