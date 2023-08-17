Arts Council of the Brazos Valley celebrates art education with 'teacher exhibit'

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Teri Clark never displayed her work in her 16 years of teaching art — until last year.

She was inspired to show her artwork, because her students do it everyday at Bowen Elementary School in Bryan.

"If I’m asking students to put themselves out there and put their creations that come from inside their heart, then I needed to have that experience as well," Clark said.

She put her work in the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley's "Blackboards and Brushes" exhibit who is hosting the event for a second time.

Clark believes the exhibit is a way to show the community what art educators like her do everyday.

Executive director of the council, Sheree Boegner, says that is one of the goals of the exhibit.

"Art is a very well-rounded tool that is a skill that you learn, so it is so important to celebrate those teachers who teach the art of creativity," Boegner said.

The exhibit includes artwork like sculpture and paintings from 24 teachers from Bryan, College Station, Hearne and Texas A&M University.

At least five Bryan ISD educators submitted art.

Boegner says it's a chance for the community to support local teachers and artists.

"I think it’s important for not only the community to come and see what teachers are doing," Boegner said.

"It’s really important that we support the art teachers."

Clark did not submit anything for this year's exhibit, but she hopes to inspire her students through her teaching, letting students know about futures in art and teaching principles like kindness and perseverance.

"We don’t all have the same experiences, we don’t all have the same backgrounds, we don’t have the same exposure to art materials," Clark said.

"My job in here is for you to come, have fun, learn and grow."

The exhibit will be on display until Sept. 15, and the council will host an opening ceremony and ribbon-cutting on Aug. 25 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. where the community can meet the artists.

The council is also hosting a supply drive along with the exhibit and encourages you to donate these items:

