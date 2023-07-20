Arts Council of Brazos Valley to hold meeting about new murals, seeking community input

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Arts Council of Brazos Valley will hold a meeting at the Lincoln Recreation Center at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday to gather community opinion for new murals around College Station.

Community members can meet the artists, brainstorm ideas, and request elements they want included.

The council wants to add five new murals around the city. The Lincoln Recreation Center itself will be a canvas for one of the murals on an exterior wall.

The art is part of The Arts Council and City of College Station Mural Project — an initiative to make room for artwork in the city.

The city and the council joined each other to make art accessible, increase tourism and celebrate the city, according to the council.

Assistant to the City of College Station City Manager Barbara Moore says they hope to have the murals done by the fall.

"Art always adds value. It always adds depth and perspective in a community, and it would just be an expression of the community and what people find important," Moore said.

The meeting will last until 7:30 p.m.