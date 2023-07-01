AQHA Youth World Cup kicks off competition

BRYAN, Texas — The American Quarter Horse Association kicked off it's 2023 Youth World Cup competition at the Brazos County Expo Complex with an opening ceremony Friday.

Almost 200 contestants from 22 different countries showed up to the first Youth World Cup in three years since the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's most contestants first time competing in the cup.

But contestants like Lauren Pursely who competed virtually in 2020, it is a chance to compete in-person.

Pursely represents Team USA in the competition, going up against youth from Japan, China, New Zealand, Ireland and more.

"Since it got canceled or virtual last year, we didn't get to connect with all these other countries like we're getting to here," Pursely said.

The competition is all about horses.

Contestants will get to show off their skills in categories like horsemanship, sportsmanship and western riding.

Chelsea Sutton, the announcer, says the competition is like the Olympics in the equine industry.

"When you put people on teams, and they are vying for a country title that creates that level of excitement that's just unparallel," Sutton said.

The event is hosted in a different country every two years and in the United States every four years. It's the third time the event has been hosted in Bryan since 2014.

Pursely says the competition means a lot to her, especially competing in her hometown.

But it is also a special competition for New Zealand contestant, Reece Mahuika.

It's his final chance to showcase his riding skills in the cup.

He says it's his last year in the youth competition, and his second year in the cup.

"This will be my last show before I end my youth career, so this is quite a special show to me," Mahuika said.

He says he will work on the "mental" game and try not to let stress get to him this year.

But he is still excited to compete like Pursely.

The competition will last two weeks, ending on July 9.

Contestants will be able to win belt buckles and medals.