American Red Cross to host blood drive Tuesday, boost national shortage

BRYAN, Texas — The American Red Cross will host a blood drive Tuesday at the First Presbyterian Church in Bryan from noon to 6 p.m. to help with the national shortage.

The national organization declared a national shortage last Monday, stating in a press release the supply "has fallen to critically low levels."

The supply dropped almost 25 percent since August.

Natural disasters like Hurricane Idalia and increased travel led to canceled blood drive that would have contributed to 30,000 blood units.

Jennifer Young, the executive director of the Heart of Texas Chapter of the American Red Cross, says blood in the Brazos Valley hasn't seen much effect from the shortage but is helping replenish those levels with blood drives.

"Nationally, we need about 12,500 units of donated blood daily to meet that national demand, so by giving locally, you’re helping us meet that goal and you’re helping save a life," Young said.

Young says the community can show support by donating blood or volunteering as a Blood Ambassador and helping work blood drives.

Those who wish to donate blood must sign up for an appointment slot at the organization's website.