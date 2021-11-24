Amber Alert Network of Brazos Valley: Missing 16-year-old

BRYAN, Texas — The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley (AANBV) has issued an Endangered Missing Child Advisory for 16-year-old Cecilia Larissa Ahmad-Hayes.

Ahmad-Hayes is 5'6 in height, weighing 150 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Thursday in Bryan.

Authorities say she has no ties to the local area and believe she could be in Houston or along the Gulf Coast region of the country.

Authorities also believe she is in danger of death or serious bodily injury.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bryan Police Department, or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

