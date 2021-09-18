Aggies brave the morning heat to cheer on Texas A&M vs. New Mexico

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Saturday mornings are for sleeping in and making a hearty breakfast… unless it’s game day in Aggieland of course!

This Saturday, hundreds of aggies gathered bright and early to tailgate and cheer in true 12th man spirit.

“You know what, I’ve had a great time out here," said Andrew Smith, Texas a&m freshman. "Been cooking some pancakes for everyone, been up since 6:30 this morning but it’s been a good time!”

With even the morning heat hitting 90 degrees, tailgating this early is not only a traditional pastime for Aggies… but quite the team sport.

“Getting prepared, we usually have some of the new members come together as a group, to set up the tent, set up the bar, set up the ice luge that we have and it’s super great," said Christian Fisher, Phi Kappa Psi senior member. "We really appreciate all their hard work.”

While the idea of waking up early on a Saturday sounds dreadful to most, to all the aggies tailgating outside Kyle Field… there’s no place they’d rather be!

“I love getting up early, waking up at 6:20, and just being around my brothers, in the sun you know," said Brian Caldwell, a new pledge of Phi Kappa Psi. "It’s just a great time, cuz you get all tired. But when you’re lifting each other up, build each other up, you’re just having a great time together.”

Win or lose - the A&M family always shows up to support their team!

