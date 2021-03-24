Aggieland Classic finds its bull supplier right here in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, TX — As the Brazos Valley's first PBR event draws closer to happening here in College Station, one local resident has the task of providing a handful of bulls for the rodeo.

Meet Dennis Davis, the owner of Dennis Davis Bucking Bulls and the professional bull rider organization contracted to supply four bulls to the Reed Arena event. Davis says he's supplied many PBR events over the years, but he's excited to do one in Aggieland!

"There's so many out there that would love to do what we're doing and just not able to for whatever reason, but over the years when you put in the work and do your due diligence, you know, you have an opportunity to get to be a part of exciting deals like PBR." Davis shared with 25 News KRHD. "Especially going to Reed Arena, from what I understand, that's the first time they've had that sort of activity,"

Be sure to look for the noteworthy bulls during the Aggieland Classic happening on April 9 and 10.

