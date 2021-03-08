PBR is coming to Aggieland! Reed Arena hosting for the first time ever

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Attention Aggieland!

For the first time ever, the Aggieland classic will be held at Reed Arena located right on Texas A&M's campus. Hosting PBR (Professional Bull Riders), forty-five riders, representing six nations and three continents will meet in Bryan-College Station for two days of world-class riding.

Round 1 begins Friday, April 9 at 7:45 P.M. CT, with Round 2 and the championship round starting the following day, Saturday, April 10 at 6:45 P.M. CT.

So what's at stake for this competition?

Well aside from some white-knuckle action, the winner will not only take home bragging rights and thousands of dollars... but will also earn the very first Aggieland Classic championship buckle!

When will tickets become available?

Tickets will go on sale starting at 10 A.M. CT on Wednesday, March 10. Starting at just $19, anyone interested may purchase theirs online at PBRTIX.com, ReedArena.com, or by calling 800-732-1727.

Will COVID-19 safety measurements still be in place?

Yes, in order to ensure the safety of fans, competitors, and staff alike. All tickets will be sold in PODs of 2-8 seats, in doing so, PBR hopes to minimize fan crossover and interactions between seated groups.

Alongside this, other safety precautions will include...

All PBR personnel undergoing COVID-19 testing within 72 hours of the event.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)-informed screenings for staff and competitors each day and PBR personnel mask requirements.

PBR’s pioneering POD seating, selling tickets in small groups, to minimize fan crossover and interaction.

Social distancing will be encouraged at concessions and merchandise stands, restrooms, and other high-traffic areas.

Arena equipment and other high traffic areas will be disinfected throughout the event and each night.

Looking for an enhanced PBR experience? Fans can also purchase PBR Elite Experiences, which provide a behind-the-chutes look into the toughest sport on dirt. For more information, click here!

