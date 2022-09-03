Aggie Park opens at Texas A&M, already a staple on campus

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M University has something new to look forward to and that’s Aggie Park which is already becoming a staple on campus.

After two years of construction, the university opened the gates to the park on Thursday night.

“It’s a 20-acre property in the heart of Texas A&M’s campus,” said Scott Walker, Vice President, Association of Former Students. “It used to be dirt and mesquite trees and a drainage ditch and now it is the premier part on any college campus in the nation.”

Through donations raised by the association of former students, Aggies can experience a state-of-the-art park to enjoy.

Walking alongside the lake today was one former Aggie who came back to watch tomorrow’s game.

“I’m just excited to be back here in College Station and to see this excessive Aggie Park,” said Sarita Ojeda, Texas A&M graduate. “I mean, it’s been the buzz all over the media, news, local broadcasting, even social media. I think the students are going to love it. The alumni are also going to love it, and the visitors to campus, I’m sure they’re going to love it as well.”

Walker said the park is in honor of former Aggie Shannon Lia Roberts and is also open to the surrounding community.

“It’s spectacular,” said Walker. “I encourage everybody to come out. It’s not just for Texas A&M. It is for the community. It is for Aggieland as well. Anyone in range of your station, if they can see this show, then they’re welcome to come and join our park.”

Current Texas A&M senior, Nolan Moore, said he feels that the park is like being on vacation.

“I feel like I’m transported to Denver, Colorado,” said Nolan Moore, a Texas A&M University student. “Especially if you sit in the middle of the park and you can't really see the other buildings, you can see how massive Kyle Field is, but these trees, the waterfront. I feel like I got transported into an entirely different place.”

Walker said Aggie Park is one of a kind.

“Aggie Park is the largest philanthropic development in the history of Texas A&M University,” said Walker. “It’s a 36-million-dollar project, entirely funded by donations raised by the Association of Former Students.”

The 20-acre park serves as a multifaceted green space on campus.

“It’s got an acre and a half lake, about 50 million gallons of water, waterfalls, huge lawns, an amphitheater, a performance pavilion, and a stage,” said Walker. “The whole park is blanketed in Wi-Fi. Students can come out here and study. There’s a creamery where you can buy ice cream or a milkshake.”

Students have had their eye on Aggie Park for a while, wondering when it would finally open.

For those interested in fishing, there are 500 black bass in the lake.

“I know students will be excited to be in this place,” said Walker. “They’ve told us. They’ve been asking us when does the park open? When are the fences coming down? When do we get to get in there? They’re excited. I’ve already seen some out here this morning. We took the fences down last night.”

One Texas A&M graduate walking by the lake today says this park will be a meaningful place for many.

“I feel like this place it’s going to have a lot of meaning, not only to Aggies and graduates, but their extended family, friends, visitors that are going to come into College Station for sporting events, for a family weekend,” said Sarita Ojeda, former Texas A&M student. “It’s going to hold a lot of significance to all different kinds of people.”

You can find a full list of events happening at Aggie Park tonight and throughout the weekend here: https://aggiepark.tamu.edu