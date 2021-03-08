A&M athletic venues will keep all COVID-19 protocols for 2021 spring semester

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Texas A&M Athletics announced athletic venues will continue to follow protocols and guidance issued in September 2020 for the 2021 spring semester related to face coverings, physical distancing and capacity limitation.

A&M Athletics said this is in conformance with the Texas A&M University System announcement.

Last week, the Chancellor of the Texas A&M University System, John Sharp, confirmed the A&M system will continue all COVID-19 protocols until the end of the Spring semester despite statewide restrictions being lifted.

"Our approach from the beginning has been methodical and intentional, as we plan to have full attendance for all our sports for 2021-22," the A&M Athletics statement said.

⚠️ An update about COVID-19 protocols at Texas A&M Athletic events through Spring 2021: pic.twitter.com/d6zE084sES — Texas A&M Athletics (@12thMan) March 8, 2021

A limited number of tickets are available for most Texas A&M spring athletics events.