Texas A&M System to keep all COVID-19 protocols until spring semester ends

COLLEGE STATION, TX — After Gov. Greg Abbott announced the state would be reopening at '100%', Texas A&M University in College Station confirmed they will be keeping all of their COVID-19 protocols in place.

On March 5, the Chancellor of the Texas A&M University System, John Sharp, confirmed the A&M system will continue all COVID-19 protocols until the end of the Spring semester.

Writing in part, "With the end of the spring semester only 6-8 weeks away, A&M system members should continue to follow system guidance, “Guidance for Spring Semester of 2021 and Related Issues” issued in October 2020 on testing, face coverings, classes, physical distancing, occupancy limitations, co-curricular activities, among other matters."

In conclusion, Chancellor Sharp wrote, "At the conclusion of the spring semester, we anticipate System guidance being lifted so that all rules, procedures, and practices regarding classes, travel, face coverings, testing, etc., will be determined locally at your institution informed by your conditions and reviewed by the System."

At the time of this writing, the A&M System is still stating they, 'may provide additional guidance this semester or going forward, as conditions warrant.'