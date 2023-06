COLLEGE STATION, Texas — One individual was shot Tuesday afternoon on Westfield Drive.

College Station Police Department responded to a call at 3:47 p.m. in the 3800 block of Westfield Drive after hearing reports of gunfire. Upon arriving, police found a victim with a gunshot wound.

Earlier in the day, police advised the community to avoid the area on social media.

The person injured was taken to the hospital, but their condition is unknown.

Police say the incident is still under investigation.