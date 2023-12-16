Beloved pizza place returns to Waco after nearly two decades

WACO, TX — The beloved pizza parlor, Mr. Gatti's, is back in business after closing its doors close to 20 years ago.

· Mr. Gatti’s first opened in 1970 in Waco

· The location closed in 2005

· The new franchise owner, David Duron, would like to open more locations within the next year

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

“Gatti’s had the best pizza,” says franchise owner, David Duron.

It’s a culinary comeback, 15 years in the making.

“I needed to seize the moment,” said Duron.

Mr. Gatti’s Pizza, which hasn’t been on Waco ground since 2005, is back in business with a new owner and all the nostalgia in tow.

“I fell in love with it early on, the fare family owned it, and I graduated went to school with his kids and so every school function we had Mr. Gatti’s Pizza, so that’s where the love of the pizza came,” Duron said.

An iconic pie that I had a hand in making.

“So we go straight to our dough station, that’s most important,” says Kandi Rendon.

General manager Kandi Rendon first takes us where the dough’s made, a process that’s done the night before so it can proof.

“And then it comes over here to all of our cheeses, they do get weighed,” Rendon was showing me.

Then to the meat of the pie, literally! There’s an art when placing your toppings.

“So we’re going to start with 16, we’re going to start at 12, 3. 6 and 9,” said Rendon

I don’t think pizza making is my calling.

“You’re not going to fire me after today are you,” I asked. “No, no, not today. Actually, we’re going to need some help tonight if you want to come back,” Rendon replied. “You know what,” I said, “I just might, this might be my training.”

Into a 510 degree oven it goes, and after a few cuts, we’re in business!

And with over 400 of these being sold each day, says one thing.

“That tells us that the love for Gatti’s is strong, the memories and it’s just beautiful,” Rendon closes.



