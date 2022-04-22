Bath & Body Works body care products are on sale for $5.50 each for one day only

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

It’s time to stock up on Bath & Body Works body care products!

The retailer will be marking down select body care items to their lowest price of the season for one day only: Saturday, April 23. Select body care items, including fine fragrance mist, body lotion, body cream and shower gel in new and best-selling fragrances (including men’s), will be priced at $5.50. Regularly priced between $13.50 and $17.50, you’ll be saving between $8 and 12 per item.

The sale, which will be in stores and online, is the perfect time to stock up on your favorite scents, try some new ones you’ve had your eye on or grab some Mother’s Day gifts.

Because the sale is only good on select body care items, we can’t say exactly which ones will be marked down, but we can show you some of the new and popular fragrances you’ll be able to find.

Butterfly Fragrance Mist

A brand new scent, the Butterfly Fragrance Mist is regularly priced at $17.50, so you’d be saving $12. With fragrance notes of raspberry nectar, iris petals and airy vanilla, Bath & Body Works says it smells like “an inspiring flight through sweet, floral spring air”.

Japanese Cherry Blossom Body Cream

Bath & Body Works’ top trending floral fragrance, Japanese Cherry Blossom, has a new look just in time for Mother’s Day. Made with hyaluronic acid and shea butter, the lotion includes scents of Japanese cherry blossom, Asian pear, fresh mimosa petals, white jasmine and blushing sandalwood.

Ocean 3-in-1 Hair, Face & Body Wash

From Bath & Body Works’ men’s collection, the Ocean 3-in-1 Hair, Face & Body Wash is infused with vitamin E, shea butter and aloe and lathers well to nourish and condition.

With scents of blue cypress, vetiver and coastal air, it will remind you of what it feels like to take a refreshing dip in the ocean.

Rose Tangerine Tea Body Lotion

A new aromatherapy fragrance, the Rose Tangerine Tea Body Lotion would make a great Mother’s Day gift, as it comes in a bottle perfect for displaying in a guest bathroom or on a bedside table.

Lightweight, fast-absorbing and hydrating, the lotion has fragrance notes of tea extract and rose and tangerine essential oils.

Cacao Rose Body Wash & Foam Bath

Featuring another new scent, the Cacao Rose body wash and foam bath from their aromatherapy line is two products in one. You can use it either as a body wash in the shower or bath, or pour some under running water for a luxurious bubble bath.

With fragrance notes of cacao and rose essential oils to inspire feelings of love, beauty and confidence, Bath & Body Works says it smells like an arrangement of flowers and chocolate.

You can find all the body care that will be on sale by visiting Bath & Body Works website on April 23.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.